NEWTON — Carolina Caring’s Center for Grief and Healing, in partnership with Rising Hope Farm, is providing a three-week group for those in the community who have lost a child of any age.

The therapeutic presence of animals, particularly horses, allows one to express feelings that often have no words and bring a peace and stillness that once seemed out of reach.

This intimate group will meet on Jan. 14, Jan. 21 and Jan. 28 from 5-6:30 p.m. at Rising Hope Farm, 3775 Bethany Church Road, Claremont. Space is limited. To register, call 828-466-0466 ext. 2171.

For more information on other programs and services offered at Carolina Caring, visit www.carolinacaring.org

