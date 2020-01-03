NEWTON — Carolina Caring’s Center for Grief and Healing, in partnership with Rising Hope Farm, is providing a three-week group for those in the community who have lost a child of any age.
The therapeutic presence of animals, particularly horses, allows one to express feelings that often have no words and bring a peace and stillness that once seemed out of reach.
This intimate group will meet on Jan. 14, Jan. 21 and Jan. 28 from 5-6:30 p.m. at Rising Hope Farm, 3775 Bethany Church Road, Claremont. Space is limited. To register, call 828-466-0466 ext. 2171.
For more information on other programs and services offered at Carolina Caring, visit www.carolinacaring.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.