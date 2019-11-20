LENOIR—The holiday season can be emotionally stressful when you are coping with a loss of a loved one. The grief support services of Caldwell Hospice will offer Coping with the Holidays on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 6-7:30 p.m. at McCreary Family Professional Center, 526 Pine Mountain Road, Hudson.

Caldwell Hospice Bereavement Coordinator Kimberly Setzer, MSW, LCSW, will lead a discussion about ways of planning holiday events, remembering the missing loved ones, avoiding additional stress, and caring for yourself during a festive but difficult time.

To enroll in this limited seating educational event, RSVP by calling 828-754-0101 or emailing ksetzer@caldwellhospice.org. To learn more about all grief support services, call or visit www.caldwellhospice.org or Facebook.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments