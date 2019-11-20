LENOIR—The holiday season can be emotionally stressful when you are coping with a loss of a loved one. The grief support services of Caldwell Hospice will offer Coping with the Holidays on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 6-7:30 p.m. at McCreary Family Professional Center, 526 Pine Mountain Road, Hudson.
Caldwell Hospice Bereavement Coordinator Kimberly Setzer, MSW, LCSW, will lead a discussion about ways of planning holiday events, remembering the missing loved ones, avoiding additional stress, and caring for yourself during a festive but difficult time.
To enroll in this limited seating educational event, RSVP by calling 828-754-0101 or emailing ksetzer@caldwellhospice.org. To learn more about all grief support services, call or visit www.caldwellhospice.org or Facebook.
