HICKORY – Effective Monday, Greenway Public Transportation will modify the current transportation services the transit authority offers to fit the needs of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following reduced hours will become the standard hours of route operation until further notice for the fixed route and flex route services:
• Catawba Fixed Route: 8:45 a.m. to 5:24 p.m., Monday through Saturday
• Burke County Flex Route: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday
• Taylorsville Flex Route: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday
The fixed routes and the rapid demand van service should be used for essential trips only: life-sustaining trips to dialysis, grocery store, prescriptions and medical, essential personnel going to work.
Greenway Public Transportation continues to serve the counties of Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, and Catawba. Call Greenway Public Transportation at 828-465-7634 or go to www.mygreenway.org for contact information as well as route maps and service updates.
People showing signs of illness or who state that they are sick should follow Centers for Disease Control and local public health department safety guidelines to protect everyone’s health.
