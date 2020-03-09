NEWTON — The Green Room Community Theatre Inc. will present its annual Mary Catherine Shivers Scholarship and the Bob & Michele McCreary Scholarship. All applicants must be a graduating high school senior (from any high school or home school).
The Mary Catherine Shivers Scholarship is presented each year by The Green Room Community Theatre to one or more graduating high school seniors who have demonstrated exceptional aptitude in the theater arts and plan to pursue a degree in the arts.
The Bob & Michele McCreary Scholarship is also given to a graduating senior who has been active in theater arts, but is based on leadership and community service, and the recipient may be pursuing any major.
All completed applications must be delivered or postmarked for delivery to The Green Room Community Theatre by Friday, May 1. The recipient will be selected by the scholarship committee formed by the board of directors of The Green Room Community Theatre Inc. Payment of the scholarship will be made to the recipient’s chosen institution upon admittance.
For more information about the Mary Catherine Shivers Scholarship, the Bob and Michele McCreary Scholarship, and The Green Room, visit the website: www.thegreenroomtheatre.org (located under the Education tab). For more information, call 828-464-6583.
The Green Room Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.