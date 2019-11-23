GRANITE FALLS - The 14th annual Festival on the Square Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held Monday in downtown Granite Falls.

The festival begins at 6:15 p.m. but the town encourages everyone to come early to see the 27 Christmas trees decorated by local school groups and civic organizations as part of the “Light Up Granite Falls” event. Festival attendees can enjoy live Christmas music from local school choruses and bands and the community choir.

Several downtown businesses and faith-based organizations will have booths providing free refreshments and there will be a special appearance by Santa Claus.

Due  to limited seating, people are encouraged to bring a comfortable lawn chair and enjoy the beginning of the holiday season in downtown Granite Falls. 

