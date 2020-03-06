GRANITE FALLS - The Granite Falls History and Transportation Museum is hosting its annual quilt show during March.
Located at 107 Falls Ave., the museum will be open between 2 and 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The last day to see the quilts is Sunday, March 29, between 2 and 4 p.m. On that day, the Granite Falls History Committee will host a reception in honor of all the quilt owners. The public is invited to attend.
On Saturday, March 14, the Granite Falls Historical Association will sponsor a hike to the falls that give the town its name. The hike begins at 2:30 p.m. and lasts about an hour, giving participants time to see the quilts before and after the hike. People wishing to participate should call Linda Crowder at 828-396-1066. She can also arrange a private tour of the museum for people not able to attend during regular hours.
