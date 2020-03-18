LINVILLE — To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), Grandfather Mountain has closed for at least two weeks.
The closure means the park will prohibit public access, including from the main entrance gate and hiking trails.
“While we’re disappointed that we can’t provide the experience we normally offer to our guests, we’re trying to be socially responsible to help minimize the impact of the virus on our community,” said Jesse Pope, president and executive director of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the Linville nature preserve.
During Grandfather Mountain’s closure, the park will maintain a level of staffing on site, including animal habitat keepers, maintenance, administration and security, while strictly adhering to guidelines and recommendations from Centers for Disease Control, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and local officials.
The closure marks Grandfather Mountain’s longest disruption since a severe ice storm hit the Western North Carolina High Country in early 2010.
“Throughout the closure, we’ll continue to monitor the situation and make appropriate responses as anything unfolds,” Pope said.
In the meantime, Grandfather Mountain will post updates at www.grandfather.com and on social media channels.
The announcement does not apply to the adjacent Grandfather Mountain State Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.