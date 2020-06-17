Weather, COVID-19 delays 320-bed jail expansion

The board of commissioners voted to approve the contract at Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners meeting.

The jail is also getting a new medical services provider, as the last one didn’t provide services the county was expecting, Maj. Billy Boston said at a subcommittee meeting.

The county hired the current provider, Southern Health Partners, in July 2019 with expectation of 24-hour health care seven days a week and permanent staff, but the company didn’t live up to those expectations, Boston said.

“They didn’t have sufficient coverage,” he said. “We were never able to get the 24-hour coverage.”

Now, the county has approved a $1.1 million contract with Mediko Inc. for inmate health care. The company has a good reputation of high retention and reliability, Boston said.

The contract would start July 1 after the Southern Health Partners contract expires.

The contract is more than the $800,000 the county has budgeted for inmate health care in the 2020-2021 budget, but there are some savings the county will be able to allocate to make up the difference, Miracle said.

