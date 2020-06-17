Weather, COVID-19 delays 320-bed jail expansion

Construction to expand the Catawba County Jail has been delayed by heavy rain and, in part, by the COVID-19 pandemic but the project is expected to be complete as early as September.
Heavy rain and poor weather significantly delayed the project through 2019, according to Assistant County Manager Bob Miracle. More recently, the coronavirus pandemic has caused issues with the supply chain for building supplies needed for the project and caused staffing issues as some workers have contracted the virus, Miracle said at a Catawba County Board of Commissioners subcommittee meeting. Two construction workers tested positive recently, he said.
Workers are being checked for COVID-19 symptoms, having their temperature taken daily and are wearing masks. But if some aren’t able to work, it can cause significant delays, Miracle said.
“When you get to the end of the project you’re at critical paths,” he said.
The $33-million, 320-bed jail expansion was originally expected to be complete late spring. With the delays, the new estimated completion date is in September but could be later, Miracle said.
The board of county commissioners agreed to extend the county’s construction administration contract with O’Brien Atkins Associates for $105,000. The original $1.6 million contract ended early this year and the county negotiated a price of $105,000 for the firm to oversee the project to its end, Miracle said.
The board of commissioners voted to approve the contract at Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners meeting.
The jail is also getting a new medical services provider, as the last one didn’t provide services the county was expecting, Maj. Billy Boston said at a subcommittee meeting.
The county hired the current provider, Southern Health Partners, in July 2019 with expectation of 24-hour health care seven days a week and permanent staff, but the company didn’t live up to those expectations, Boston said.
“They didn’t have sufficient coverage,” he said. “We were never able to get the 24-hour coverage.”
Now, the county has approved a $1.1 million contract with Mediko Inc. for inmate health care. The company has a good reputation of high retention and reliability, Boston said.
The contract would start July 1 after the Southern Health Partners contract expires.
The contract is more than the $800,000 the county has budgeted for inmate health care in the 2020-2021 budget, but there are some savings the county will be able to allocate to make up the difference, Miracle said.
The commissioners voted to approve the contract at Monday’s meeting.
In other business, the county received a grant for the department of social services of $312,316. The money is federal money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act allocated to the N.C. Office of Economic Opportunity and being given to counties through a Community Services Block Grant.
The money is to be used for COVID-19 relief for people within 200 percent of the federal poverty line who have been impacted by the pandemic, according to information provided by the county.
Catawba County has seen the highest need for rent and mortgage assistance, food assistance, utility assistance and health care, according to the department of social services. While food insecurity has stabilized, the department is predicting a need for housing assistance.
The county also accepted a $4,000 grant to assist the Catawba County Public Library in reopening and adapting its services for COVID-19.
