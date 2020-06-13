Watch Now: NAACP hosts prayer vigil in Hickory

People gathered at Christ Lutheran Church in Hickory on Saturday for a prayer vigil and town hall meeting.
The Hickory Branch NAACP hosted the event. Local church leaders led dozens of attendees in prayers for black victims of murder and police brutality. They also prayed for redemption and an end to injustice.
“We are here to learn and to lead change,” said Sam Hunt, Hickory Branch NAACP President.
Emily Willis is a general assignment reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
