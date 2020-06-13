You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Watch Now: NAACP hosts prayer vigil in Hickory
0 comments
featured

Watch Now: NAACP hosts prayer vigil in Hickory

Only $3 for 13 weeks

People gathered at Christ Lutheran Church in Hickory on Saturday for a prayer vigil and town hall meeting.

The Hickory Branch NAACP hosted the event. Local church leaders led dozens of attendees in prayers for black victims of murder and police brutality. They also prayed for redemption and an end to injustice.

“We are here to learn and to lead change,” said Sam Hunt, Hickory Branch NAACP President.

Emily Willis is a general assignment reporter at the Hickory Daily Record. 

 

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News