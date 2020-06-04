Update: Judge overturns Taylorsville curfew ahead of protest

Editor's note: This story was updated at 5:45 p.m.

An Alexander County judge issued an order prohibiting the town of Taylorsville from enforcing a curfew that was set to begin at 10 p.m.

District Court Judge Christine Underwood granted a restraining order sought by Alexander County attorneys Joel Harbinson and Robert Campbell.

Harbinson posted a photo of the order on his Facebook page.

Underwood ruled “there is a likelihood of immediate and irreparable injury” to the First Amendment rights of protesters if the curfew were to go into effect. Underwood also scheduled a hearing on the matter for next week.

The order comes on the same day Taylorsville Mayor George Holleman preemptively declared a state of emergency and curfew ahead of protests planned for tonight. The order does not reference the state emergency, which is set to go into effect at 6 p.m. today and stay in effect as long as local leaders believe it is necessary.

The protests planned for tonight in Taylorsville are among the many protests that have taken place since George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer.

When asked earlier on Thursday if there were any specific threats prompting the state of emergency and curfew, Taylorsville Town Manager David Odom said he could not comment.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

