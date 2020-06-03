Sheriff's office receives $45,000 for COVID-19 needs

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office received nearly $45,000 in federal money for coronavirus-related expenses, including personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies.

The grant money, from the U.S. Department of Justice, was accepted by the Catawba County Board of Commissioners on Monday. The Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program grant was given based on population, according to information from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office plans to use the money to buy personal protective equipment kits to reduce exposure to COVID-19 for officers and N95 masks for officers to use as needed, according to the information.

At the Catawba County Detention Facility, the sheriff’s office plans to use the money to buy no-contact thermometers to take temperatures of employees and visitors, hand sanitizer for officers and employees and a floor scrubber.

The floor scrubber will help reduce the spread of the virus on hard surfaces, according to information provided to commissioners from the sheriff’s office.