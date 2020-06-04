Hickory seeks input on Book Walk, reminds residents of parking near downtown

The city of Hickory is asking the public for input on its Book Walk project.

The Book Walk is part of the urban trail system the city of Hickory is developing. It will connect the Ridgeview community with both downtown Hickory and U.S. 70.

The city received $5.2 million in federal grant funding for the project.

The preliminary schedule posted on the project web page has the project going to bid in October and construction beginning in November.

There will be no public input meeting, but residents can get more information and submit input by visiting https://www.hickorync.gov/content/book-walk.

The public input period will be open through June 12.

Downtown ParkingAs the city has closed some parking spaces to accommodate City Walk construction, they are reminding residents of other available spots throughout the downtown.

These include 39 new spots on the street along Main Avenue SW between Fourth Street SW and Ninth Street SW, according to a release from the city.

To view a map of available parking near downtown, visit https://www.hickorync.gov/content/downtown.

