Hickory sales tax revenue dropped 7 percent in April

Hickory sales tax revenue was higher than expected for the month of April despite a hard economic hit tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, Assistant City Manager Rodney Miller told the Hickory City Council on Tuesday.

Miller discussed the sales tax situation during his quarterly financial presentation to the council.

The presentation covered the third quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, which is January through the end of March.

However, Miller included the sales tax revenue for the month of April, as well.

While city leaders expected sales tax revenue to decline by 15 percent or more, the revenue only dropped 7 percent in April, Miller said.

He added that he’d seen reports of strong national retail activity in May that might also be a good sign for the city.

Total sales tax revenue through April was more than $9.4 million, up nearly $400,000 from the same period the previous year.

Land swap approved

The council also approved a $1.4 million land swap with Merchants Distributors Inc. that will give the city land for building a planned pedestrian bridge over U.S. 321.