Hickory sales tax revenue dropped 7 percent in April

Hickory sales tax revenue was higher than expected for the month of April despite a hard economic hit tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, Assistant City Manager Rodney Miller told the Hickory City Council on Tuesday.
Miller discussed the sales tax situation during his quarterly financial presentation to the council.
The presentation covered the third quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, which is January through the end of March.
However, Miller included the sales tax revenue for the month of April, as well.
While city leaders expected sales tax revenue to decline by 15 percent or more, the revenue only dropped 7 percent in April, Miller said.
He added that he’d seen reports of strong national retail activity in May that might also be a good sign for the city.
Total sales tax revenue through April was more than $9.4 million, up nearly $400,000 from the same period the previous year.
Land swap approved
The council also approved a $1.4 million land swap with Merchants Distributors Inc. that will give the city land for building a planned pedestrian bridge over U.S. 321.
Under the deal, the city would give MDI 95 acres of city-owned property near the existing distribution center.
In return, the city would get a little more than six acres of MDI-owned land between the railroad and U.S. 321. The city plans to use this land as a location for the end of the pedestrian bridge as well as parking and other amenities.
The 95-acre property was valued at $565,000 while the six-acre property was valued at $720,000. In addition to the land transfer, the city will pay the company $155,000 to make up the difference.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.