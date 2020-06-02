Hickory mayor signs statement condemning death of George Floyd
Hickory mayor signs statement condemning death of George Floyd

Hickory Mayor Hank Guess

Hickory Mayor Hank Guess signed onto a statement from North Carolina mayors condemning the death of George Floyd as a "horrific murder" and "an act of unspeakable violence, cold inhumanity and racism."

Floyd is the man who died while being restrained by Minneapolis police. His death spawned protests around the nation.

Guess posted a copy of the statement on his Facebook page Tuesday morning. The list of mayors supporting the statement included dozens of local leaders representing large and small communities throughout the state.

"As a society, we cannot tolerate this kind of police violence rooted in systemic racism," the statement read.

The mayors also expressed support for peaceful protests and vowed "to make every effort within our power to fight systemic racism within our police forces, cities and this nation."

