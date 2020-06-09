Hickory losing $100k a month in utility fees

In the months since Gov. Roy Cooper suspended utility disconnections and late fees for utility payments, Hickory has seen an increase in delinquent customers.

City Manager Warren Wood estimates the city lost about $100,000 per month over the past few months and the number of delinquent customers has doubled.

He said the delinquent accounts tend to fall into two camps: people who had trouble paying because of economic hardship and people who misunderstand the governor’s order.

“The challenge is going to be some people may take that as, ‘I don’t have to pay my water and sewer bills,’” Wood said. “The governor’s order was we can’t turn you off, but we have to put you on a payment plan to make it right.”

The order was originally set to expire on May 31 but has been extended until July 29. The city is planning to use $194,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funding to help recoup water and sewer revenue.

Speaking to the Hickory City Council last week, Wood and Community Development Manager Karen Dickerson described plans to distribute funding to nonprofits which would in turn distribute the money to people behind on utility bills.