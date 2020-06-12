Hickory kicks off affordable housing program with construction of two new homes

Construction on two new, publicly-funded affordable houses has begun in Hickory.

The two homes, located on Third Street Place SW in the Ridgeview community, will be built on city-owned property using a $300,000 federal grant.

The city partnered with the Unifour Consortium housing program and Western Piedmont Council of Governments.

Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley is building one of the houses while J&H Development is building the other, according to a release from the city.

The homes currently under construction will form the first parts of what the city is referring to as the Ridgeview Subdivision.

The first phase of development includes space for two additional houses for a total of four, according to a release from the city.

The first two homes are expected to be finished by the end of September, according to the release from the city.

The Hickory City Council voted to move forward with the housing project in January.

Hickory Community Development Manager Karen Dickerson said at that time the city was hoping to sell the homes for around $139,000 each.