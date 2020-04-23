North Carolina’s stay-at-home order is extended to May 8, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday.
The order was set to end next week, but Cooper and health officials said the COVID-19 trends are not where the state would like for reopening the state.
At a press conference on Thursday, Cooper and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Sec. Mandy Cohen laid out what is needed to lift restrictions and how that would be done.
Cohen said there are several things the state is watching for before starting to lift the stay-at-home order and moving into recovery. The state is looking for a downward trend in the number of people going to emergency rooms and hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, and that data is already going in that direction, Cohen said.
Another piece of data the state is watching is the number of lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus, Cohen said. Right now, the number is climbing still. The state wants the average new cases confirmed each day to be decreasing or level for a long period of time before starting to lift the stay-at-home order and other restrictions, Cohen said.
The state is also watching the percentage of positive tests out of the total number of tests done each day, Cohen said. Before lifting restrictions, the state is looking for the average percentage of positive tests to trend down.
The state is also watching the number of people who are hospitalized with COVID-19 and is looking for that number to steadily go down or stay level, Cohen said. The state is looking to increase testing from about 3,000 tests each day to 5,000 to 7,000 tests per day, Cohen said.
To boost efforts to trace each case of coronavirus, the state wants to double the number of public health employees tracing the spread of the coronavirus from 250 people to 500.
Before reopening the state, officials are looking to have at least a 30 day supply of personal protective equipment to meet hospital demands, Cohen said. The state does not have 30 days of medical gowns and N95 masks, she said.
Once those requirements are met, the state plans to slowly lift restrictions in three phases, Cooper said.
The first phase would keep the stay-at-home order in place for two to three more weeks but allow some more businesses to operate, Cooper said. Those include clothing stores, sporting goods stores, book stores and some other retail but they would still be required to follow social distancing rules.
Businesses exclusively closed under current executive orders, like restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, salons and some more would remain closed, Cooper said. Parks would reopen.
Rules for nursing home visitation and teleworking recommendations will stay in place. Gatherings would still be limited to 10 people.
After the first phase, phase two would lift the stay-at-home order and allow restaurants, bars, churches, salons, movie theaters and other businesses to reopen with restrictions.
Restaurants, bars, churches and more would be limited in capacity, Cooper said. Elderly and vulnerable people would be recommended to stay home still.
After four to six weeks of phase two, phase three would expand the capacity limits at businesses and mass gatherings, Cooper said.
If at any time during the reopening, the number of COVID-19 cases starts to trend up, the state may move back a phase, Cooper said.
Cooper said the state will watch the data to decide if May 9 is the right time to enter phase one or if the stay-at-home order should continue.
“We need more time to slow the spread of the virus before we can begin easing those restrictions,” Cooper said.
An announcement about schools, which are scheduled to reopen on May 15, will come Friday, Cooper said.
Case count
There is one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Catawba County on Thursday.
The new confirmed case brings the county total to 48 cases, according to the Catawba County Public Health website.
The confirmed case numbers don’t reflect all of the cases of COVID-19 because not everyone with the virus is tested, according to the public health website.
Two people are hospitalized with the coronavirus in Catawba County.
Burke County has an outbreak of coronavirus, two or more cases, in a second nursing home, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website. One outbreak is at Grace Ridge Retirement Community and the other facility is not being identified, Public Information Officer Lisa Moore said.
The county has a total of 83 cases. No new cases were reported on Thursday. About 76 percent of Burke County’s cases are in a long-term care facility, according to a county press release. There are 55 cases at Grace Ridge, Moore said.
Caldwell County reported one new confirmed case on Thursday, bringing the county total to 27.
Alexander County did not report any new cases.
There are at least 7,608 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in North Carolina as of Thursday, according to NCDHHS.
At least 253 people have died with COVID-19 in North Carolina and 486 people are hospitalized.
At least 96,185 coronavirus tests have been completed statewide.
