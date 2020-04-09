Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON... THE COUPLING OF LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS WILL LEAD TO INCREASED RISK OF FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON. RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES WILL DROP TO AROUND 25 PERCENT AND BE ACCOMPANIED BY NORTHWEST WINDS OF 10 TO 15 MPH WITH OCCASIONAL GUSTS UP TO 25 MPH. RESIDENTS ARE ASKED TO POSTPONE OUTDOOR BURNING.