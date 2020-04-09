The number of people allowed in a retail store will be limited after Monday at 5 p.m., Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Thursday.
Cooper announced a new executive order to put in restrictions on retail stores that are still open under the stay-at-home order.
The order requires that stores not allow more than 20 percent of the building occupancy capacity or more than five people per 1,000 square feet, Cooper said. It also requires stores to place markers at the checkout line to keep shoppers at least six feet apart.
Frequent cleaning and disinfecting will be required as well after 5 p.m. on Monday.
The order also suggests stores make hand sanitizer accessible, use shields between employees and customers at registers and mark aisles for one-way shopping traffic, Cooper said.
“We want to ensure retail stores are safe for everyone,” Cooper said.
The order also eases the path for employers to submit unemployment benefit claims for their employees, Cooper said.
The state received more than 497,000 unemployment claims since March 16 and many have struggled to file because of overloaded phone lines and website servers.
“By temporarily eliminating some hurdles for employers we hope to get benefits in the hands of those who need them faster,” Cooper said.
Catawba County has one new laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19, according to Catawba County Public Health. The county has 29 such cases in total.
Burke County has at least 42 cases of coronavirus as of Thursday, up from 34 on Wednesday according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website. There are cases in two assisted living facilities in Burke County.
Caldwell County reported three new cases, bringing the county’s total to 15. There are nine cases in the Lenoir zip code area, four in Hudson and two in Granite Falls, according to the county website.
Alexander County did not report any new cases. The county has two confirmed cases.
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in North Carolina went up by about 200 cases on Thursday, rising to 3,651.
Increasingly, health officials say the number of confirmed cases is not representative of the actual number of coronavirus cases.
At least 47,809 tests for coronavirus have been done in the state, according to NCDHHS. At least 471 tests have come back negative in Catawba County. The county does not have data on the number of people who have been tested and are awaiting results, county officials said.
Caldwell County has had at least 958 tests and 820 have come back negative, according to the county website. Alexander County has had at least 100 tests and only six are still pending, Public Information Officer Gary Herman said.
Statewide, almost 400 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 65 people have died. There are cases in 91 counties.
There are outbreaks, two or more cases, in 16 nursing homes in North Carolina. The homes are in 14 counties: Burke, Cabarrus, Chatham, Cleveland, Columbus, Durham, Franklin, Henderson, Johnston, Moore, Orange, Mecklenburg, Rowan and Stokes. Orange and Mecklenburg both have two nursing homes affected.
There are four outbreaks in correctional facilities in North Carolina, according to NCDHHS.
