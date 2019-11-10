LENOIR — The community is invited to the Caldwell Hospice Appreciation Gospel Jamboree on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. at Lenoir Community Church, 1002 Lower Creek Drive NE, Lenoir. Performers include Greater Vision and High Time Quartet. 

A program book to promote the event has been published and includes ads purchased by local companies, organizations, and individuals to sponsor the event. There will be no admission to attend the Gospel Jamboree, but donations will be accepted.

Proceeds will go to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, the only not-for-profit hospice care provider in Caldwell County.

For more information about Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care call 828-754-.0101, visit www.caldwellhospice.org, or follow on Facebook.

