LENOIR—Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care will hold its next monthly Good Grief Meal at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Southern Crossroads, 129 Wilkesboro Blvd., NE, Lenoir.
The informal time of food and fellowship is open to anyone who is experiencing grief and loss. The meal is dutch treat.
The Good Grief Meal is sponsored through Ashewood Grief and Counseling Services, grief support services of Caldwell Hospice, and is one of many opportunities offered to help individuals of all ages and families cope with the loss of people they love. Because of the support of the community and the belief that grief support services improve quality of life, Caldwell Hospice offers community grief support services to anyone who needs help in coping with grief. For more information about the upcoming Good Grief Meal or other grief support services, call 828-754-0101, or visit www.caldwellhospice.org or the Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care Facebook page.
