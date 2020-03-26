HICKORY — Online instruction for courses started on Monday at Catawba Valley Community College, but not without its students, faculty and staff being fully prepared to meet that challenge.
An anonymous gift received by the CVCC Foundation Inc. of more than $100,000 has helped Catawba Valley Community College to provide its students, faculty and staff with several technology needs during its transition to online curriculum.
“We are putting together a foundation for our students, faculty and staff so that they have every opportunity to be successful moving forward,” said CVCC president Garrett Hinshaw. “We are extremely grateful for this donation that enables us to help ensure this success.”
This gift has been used to purchase nearly 200 technology needs, including 50 hotspots, 40 MacBooks, 25 iPads and 50 Chromebooks — all which will help aid those people needing assistance in transitioning to CVCC’s new online educational environment.
Due to the progressive nature of COVID-19, CVCC made the decision last week to move forward to online instruction on a week-to-week basis with the goal of eventually transitioning back to in-person instruction as soon as possible without causing unnecessary risk to students, faculty, and staff.
“The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff is paramount,” Hinshaw said. “We are committed to assuring the success of everyone involved, especially our students, as we transition online.”
