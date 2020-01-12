NEWTON — Did you make a health-related New Year’s resolution to get a fresh start in 2020? Did you know that fewer than 25% of people stay committed to their diet resolutions after 30 days — and that only 8% accomplish their goals?
The Catawba County Library wants to help people beat those odds, so they’re hosting a program to support participants in keeping their resolutions and increasing their rate of success.
Certified nutritional therapy practitioner Deby Thornburg will share a variety of tools to help make diet plans work. She’ll discuss what holds people back from succeeding and then offer useful information on setting realistic goals, cleaning out the pantry so that there’s less temptation to cheat, and much more. With her tips, people can feel good about having a more defined strategy that can bring better results in the new year and beyond.
Workshops will be offered at the following library locations:
• Thursday, Jan. 16, at 2 p.m. at the Claremont Branch Library
• Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 6 p.m. at the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Branch Library
To learn more about the Catawba County Library System or any of its programs and resources, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8664, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit them on Facebook.
