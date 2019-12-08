NEWTON - The Catawba County Genealogical Society will hold its annual Christmas event Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. in the downstairs Rhodes Room of the Catawba County Public Library in Newton.
Refreshments will be served and those attending are invited to bring something to share. While there is no formal program this event is a time to enjoy the holiday season with fellow researchers and friends and an opportunity to talk with other family historians and browse the collections of the Rhodes Genealogy & Local History Room.
All CCGS meetings are free and open to the public.
