NEWTON - The Gamma Phi Chapter of N.C. Delta Kappa Gamma invites everyone to its annual Belles and Baskets Auction on Saturday.The event will be held in the fellowship hall of First Presbyterian Church, 701 North Main Ave., Newton. Breakfast begins at 9 a.m.
Denise Baxter-Yoder and Suzanne Williams will provide music. The event includes a silent auction with items such as themed baskets, baked goods, pickles, and handmade items. There will also be a live auction at 10 a.m., and all winners will be announced at 11 a.m.
In addition to the auctions, Dale and Phyllis Erikson of Ironwood Estate Orchids will provide orchids available for purchase.
This annual event funds Gamma Phi Chapter’s grants and scholarships, which are given at the local level. The Gamma Phi Chapter funds grants for teaching students at Catawba Valley Community College, Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute and Lenoir-Rhyne University. The chapter also provides annual scholarships for Gamma Phi members’ professional development.
Tickets to the auction may be purchased at the door for $5.
