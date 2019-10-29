HICKORY - ALFA will host Uncorked, an upbeat, energetic evening of wine and beer tastings, music, artisan eats, chef demos and a silent auction on Saturday, Nov. 9.
The event begins at 6 p.m. and continues until 9 p.m. and will be held at The Crossing at Hollar Mills, 883 Highland Ave., SE, in Hickory.
Guests of ALFA Uncorked will enjoy tastings of a variety of red, white and sparkling wines (also available for purchase or special order), local craft beer, passed hors d’oeuvres, and a chef demo with seasonal ingredients to complement selected wine offerings.
Included will be more than 100 auction items, including themed gift baskets. Featured passes this year are NASCAR Hall of Fame, Chicago Walking Tour, James Monroe Highland Tour and more.
Auction items can be previewed and tickets purchased at www.alfainfo.org/uncorked.
Uncorked is sponsored by Ken Wilkinson and Allen Wood, Rick Seay, Hamilton & Herring Orthodontics, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams and Catawba Valley Medical Center.
Local Donors include Boca, Hatch, Wyke's Cleaners, Panera, Greene Room, Highland Avenue, Vitality, Groucho's, Backstreets, Attitudes Salon, Root and Vine, Lake Hickory Country Club, Standard Oyster Co, Crawdads, Hickory Community Theatre, Graystone Ophthalmology, L&L Catering.
Proceeds benefit ALFA, a 31-year-old organization that provides HIV/AIDS prevention and support services in our local community. ALFA is a United Way partner agency.
