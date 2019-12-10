HICKORY - The Catawba Valley Guardian ad Litem Association will be hosting their fifth annual Wish Upon the Moon fundraiser at Crescent Moon in downtown Hickory on Sunday, Dec. 15, from 5-10 p.m.
Tickets are $20 and are available at Crescent Moon or by visiting www.cvgal.org. Tickets will also be available at the door. The event will feature music by The Red Dirt Revelators, discounted craft beers donated by Catawba Brewing, Sierra Nevada & Wicked Weed, a 50/50 raffle, and a silent auction featuring furniture and gift baskets.
Come dressed in your ugliest Christmas sweater for a chance to win a $100 Crescent Moon gift certificate. All proceeds will be used to provide local foster children with educational and sports-related activities along with college scholarships. For more information, call 828-469-7441.
