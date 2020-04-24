HICKORY - The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost “Funding Your Business” webinar on Wednesday April 29 from 4-5 p.m. The program will be in a webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers.

Funding a business is a challenge in good times, and it's even more challenging during the current economic environment. This webinar reviews the traditional business funding options from bootstapping/self-funding, loans and private equity. The webinar will also discuss the current SBA programs to help small businesses, including the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

There is no charge to participate in this webinar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information  contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments