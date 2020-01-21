HICKORY - The public is invited to a reception at Full Circle Arts from 6-8 p.m. Thursday to celebrate FCA’s current competition/exhibition.
This is a display of a select group of macro photographs, small subjects made large.
The photographers have looked into a world of very tiny things, insects, parts of flowers, and other objects, and made them large enough for people to see and appreciate.
The exhibition was judged for ribbons by Ron Schwartz, a member of the Lenoir Camera Club and himself a winner of prizes in several recent photography competitions. Visitors will also be able to vote for their favorite image.
The show continues to Feb. 22.
Full Circle Arts hours are Wednesday - Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FCA is an artists’ cooperative located in downtown Hickory, 42-B Third St. NW. More information about Full Circle Arts, classes, membership, or other upcoming events is available at 828-322-7545.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.