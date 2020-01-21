HICKORY - The public is invited to a reception at Full Circle Arts from 6-8 p.m. Thursday to celebrate FCA’s current competition/exhibition.

This is a display of a select group of macro photographs, small subjects made large.

The photographers have looked into a world of very tiny things, insects, parts of flowers, and other objects, and made them large enough for people to see and appreciate.

The exhibition was judged for ribbons by Ron Schwartz, a member of the Lenoir Camera Club and himself a winner of prizes in several recent photography competitions. Visitors will also be able to vote for their favorite image.

The show continues to Feb. 22.

 Full Circle Arts hours are Wednesday - Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

 FCA is an artists’ cooperative located in downtown Hickory, 42-B Third St. NW. More information about Full Circle Arts, classes, membership, or other upcoming events is available at 828-322-7545.

