HICKORY - Full Circle Arts is calling for artists for a macro photography competition/exhibition planned for Jan. 23 through Feb. 22, 2020.
Macro photography is extreme close-up photography, usually of very small objects or living things like insects, in which the size of the subject in the photograph is greater than life-size. The subject may be natural or man-made.
A statement about the photo, your process and what inspired you to choose this subject is to be included with your entry.
The show may be juried, depending on space available and will be judged for ribbon awards.
The judge is Ron Schwartz, who began in photography as a teenager developing film and black-and-white prints in a home-based darkroom. In the early 1980s he attended the Maryland School of Art and Design in Wheaton, where he took fine art classes for two years. Schwartz has been a member of the Lenoir Camera Club for the past seven years. He has won prizes in several recent photography competitions: Burke Arts Council (landscape, first place), Caldwell Arts Council (first place and honorable mention), Full Circle Arts (third prize and honorable mention). Schwartz also had a month-long show of landscapes at the Caldwell Arts Council in February 2018.
You can download the entry form at www.fullcirclearts.org.
The entry fee is $15 for up to three entries.
Intake will be Jan. 9-11. Deliver art to Full Circle Arts, 42-B Third St. NW, Hickory (next door to McGuire’s Pub).
An opening reception will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 6-8 p.m. at Full Circle Arts.
For more information, call 828-322-7545 or email gallery@fullcirclearts.org
FCA is a nonprofit artists’ cooperative located in downtown Hickory, 42-B Third St. NW.
