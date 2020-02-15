HICKORY — The Friends of Hickory Public Library is holding a giant clearance book sale, with every item $1, on Saturday, Feb. 29.

The sale is being held at the Patrick Beaver Library, 375 Third St., NE, Hickory, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Friends of Hickory Public Library.

 The nonprofit Friends of Hickory Public Library is dedicated to providing support and services to enhance the Patrick Beaver and Ridgeview libraries.

