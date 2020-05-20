Weather Alert

...VERY HEAVY RAINFALL TO PRODUCE FLOODING ACROSS PARTS OF WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA AND UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .EXPECT PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN WITH EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS AT TIMES THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY MORNING IN RESPONSE TO A STRONG FETCH OF MOISTURE OFF OF THE ATLANTIC OCEAN. WIDESPREAD ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 1 TO 3 INCHES ON TOP OF 4 PLUS INCHES THAT HAVE ALREADY FALLEN MAY SUPPORT ADDITIONAL FLOODING ACROSS LOW LYING AREAS INCLUDING NEAR STREAMS, CREEKS AND MAIN STEM RIVERS. THE EXTENDED PERIOD OF HEAVY RAINFALL ALONG AND NEAR THE BLUE RIDGE ESCARPMENT WILL MAINTAIN THE ELEVATED THREAT FOR LANDSLIDES AND DEBRIS FLOWS TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF PIEDMONT NORTH CAROLINA AND UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN PIEDMONT NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER, CABARRUS, CATAWBA, CLEVELAND, DAVIE, GASTON, IREDELL, LINCOLN, MECKLENBURG, ROWAN, AND UNION NC. IN UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA, ANDERSON, CHEROKEE, CHESTER, GREATER GREENVILLE, GREATER PICKENS, SPARTANBURG, UNION SC, AND YORK. * THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * SEVERAL WAVES OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL WITH EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS AT TIMES WILL RESULT IN ADDITIONAL RAINFALL TOTALS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES IN MANY LOCATIONS BY THURSDAY MORNING. * RAPID RISES ABOVE BANKFULL ON STREAMS AND CREEKS MAY OCCUR, ALONG WITH THE THREAT OF FLOODED ROADWAYS IN EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS OR POCKETS OF HIGHER RAINFALL RATES. MAIN STEM RIVER FLOODING MAY DEVELOP AS WELL DURING THE MID WEEK PERIOD, AND PERHAPS PERSIST THROUGH LATE WEEK OR LONGER, ESPECIALLY ALONG THE CATAWBA RIVER CHANNEL WHERE LONGER DURATION, SIGNIFICANT FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&