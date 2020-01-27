HICKORY - There will be a screening of the documentary "Freedom Flyers of Tuskegee" at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
The documentary tells the story of the African American fighter pilots of the Tuskegee Army Airfield and their struggles against racism during World War II.
The screening is being held in conjunction with the Green Room Community Theatre’s special presentation of the award-winning play "Black Angels Over Tuskegee," which will take place at the P.E. Monroe Auditorium at Lenoir-Rhyne University on Feb. 4. Contact the Green Room Community Theatre at 828-464-6128 for more information on the production of "Black Angels Over Tuskegee."
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
