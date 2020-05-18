HICKORY - The public is invited to participate in two Microsoft Team virtual sessions provided by VayaHealth in partnership with Hickory Public Library on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon.
VayaHealth’s Geriatric and Adult Mental Health Specialty Team will present two sessions: “Crisis Prevention: Keeping Your Cool Under Pressure” and “Overcoming Communication Barriers in Mental Illness.”
The first virtual session begins at 10 a.m.and is “Crisis Prevention: Keeping Your Cool Under Pressure.” If you can predict it, you can avoid it. Though avoidance is not always possible, planning for how to prevent and/or manage a crisis can help both caregivers and individuals experiencing a crisis. This course is designed to increase one’s skill level in working with individuals who experience increased behavioral challenges. Focus is placed on causation and de-escalation techniques.
The second virtual session begins at 11 a.m. and is “Overcoming Communication Barriers in Mental Illness.” Communication is the string that ties us all together. If that string isn’t strong enough or is broken, our relationships tend to unravel. This curriculum is designed to look at common communication problems and methods to make it an easier, more efficient process. Participants will look at examples of communication to use and those not to use.
Contact hours will be available.
This is a free event but space is limited so registration is required. Sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/content/library or call 828-304-0500. A reminder email with login information for the Microsoft Teams meeting will be sent by Vayahealth on the day of the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.