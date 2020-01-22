NEWTON - The AARP Tax Aide volunteers will begin this year's free tax preparations on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Catawba County Library in Newton.
Thursday, Feb. 6, is the first day at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library in Hickory. Feb. 7 is the first day at the West Hickory Senior Center.
Appointments are required.
Appointments can now be made by calling 828-358-4669 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Be patient when calling this number and do not attempt to leave a message.
This service is open to all members of the community. Seniors only will be seen at the West Hickory Senior Center.
