HICKORY — A free presentation on healthy diets will be presented at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m.
This presentation, “Food, Good Food, The Kind You Eat: How to Maximize Health Through Diet,” will delve into the objective evidence on how what we eat can prevent or cause disease. This talk is presented in collaboration with Catawba County Cooperative Extension Center.
The presenter, Dr. Jessica Urzen is a board-certified physical medicine and rehabilitation (PM&R) physician. PM&R is a medical specialty focused on neuro rehabilitation after stroke, spinal cord injury, and brain injury, as well as musculoskeletal medicine including treating sports injuries and joint pain. She is the medical director of Catawba Valley Medical Center’s Inpatient Rehab and has an outpatient clinic at the Wellness Center on CVMC’s campus.
For more information, call 304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
