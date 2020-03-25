NEWTON – Catawba County Utilities & Engineering is giving away free mulch on a first-come basis while supplies last.
Mulch will be available from March 30-April 4 at the Blackburn Landfill, which is located at 4017 Rock Ford Road in Newton. Hours for picking up mulch are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8-11:30 a.m.
To get mulch, vehicles must check in at the landfill scale house where an attendant will be on-site to direct and assist with loading. Individuals will not need to leave their vehicles during the visit. There is no limit to the amount of mulch individuals may take while supplies last.
The mulch is repurposed from yard waste collected throughout the year, such as tree limbs and brush. The materials are combined and ground into a useable material for landscaping.
For more information about the mulch giveaway, call the Blackburn Landfill at 704-462-1348.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.