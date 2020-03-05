HICKORY - People are invited to attend two training sessions at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Wednesday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to noon.
VayaHealth’s Geriatric and Adult Mental Health Specialty Team will present “Bipolar: Extreme Mood Variations: Is There Stability?” at 10 a.m. This class, created from evidence-informed materials, defines bipolar disorder and gives examples of features and symptoms of the different types of the disorder. It also addresses causes, risk factors and treatments.
The second session is “Keeping the Balance: Mood Stabilizing Medications” at 11 a.m. Participants learn from evidence-informed materials and discussion about mood-stabilizing medications, including the action, use and side effects and the importance of observing medication responses, signs and symptoms of complications to report to a physician.
Contact hours for participants will be available on the day of the training.
This training from VayaHealth is open to the public, but space is limited and registration is required. You may register online at http://hickorync.gov/content/library, click on Library Events and choose “Bipolar: Extreme Mood Variations: Is There Stability?” for the 10 a.m. session and “Keeping the Balance: Mood Stabilizing Medications” for the 11 a.m. session. You may call the library at 828-304-0500 ext. 7235.
Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.
