HICKORY - The Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry (GHCCM) will host a free health fair and health screening event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. The event is open to the public, and will be held at 31 First Ave. SE, Hickory.
Health screenings will include blood pressure checks, BMIs, weight and height, rapid HCV and HIV testing, syphilis testing and cholesterol screening (must be fasting with no food or drink for at least 8 eight hours). Walgreens will be providing flu shots for those with appropriate documentation such as an active GHCCM card, an active insurance card or a signed letter from a residential facility concerning qualifications. With no documentation, the cash price for the flu shot is $40.99.
The health fair will include a wide array of health information stations that cover areas of interest such as exercise programs, peer support groups, addiction treatment options, heart and stroke info, behavioral health, women’s health, smoking cessation, medication storage, nutrition, syringe exchange info and more. In addition, attendees will have an opportunity to learn about Medicaid Transformation and Medicare. Bicycle repairs will be offered.
The Health fair and health screening will be held throughout the medical clinic and client services area of GHCCM. The GHCCM Medical Clinic provides holistic health care services for qualified uninsured adults. These services are supported by area health care provides, businesses, public and private funding and volunteers. Specialty care for patients includes internal medicine, gastroenterology, dermatology, ophthalmology, endocrinology, gynecology, counseling and dental care. The Medical Clinic served 1,992 patients in 2018 with a value of care totaling $361,826.00.
To make financial and/or in-kind donations to GHCCM, go to www.ccmhickory.org/donate or contact Linda Wade, director of development, Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry, 828-323-7903, lbwade@ccmhickory.org
GHCCM staff is available to provide information/programs to churches, civic organizations and individuals about the ministry.
The website for GHCCM is www.ccmhickory.org.
