Free concert set for July 11 in Taylorsville

In partnership with the Town of Taylorsville and Alexander County Government, the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is pleased to announce the kick off for their annual Summer on the Square Free Concert Series.
The Silver Hawk Band will be in concert on Saturday, July 11th, beginning at 6:00 p.m. The free community event will be held at the Alexander County Courthouse Park, located at 131 West Main Avenue, Taylorsville. The free concert will conclude by 8 p.m. giving folks sufficient time to gather for the fireworks display at Alexander Central High School. Fireworks will be provided by the county.
Silver Hawk Band performs rock, country, and gospel music. The Silver Hawk Band, a crowd pleaser in our area, features Rick, Donnie and Chris Hedgepeth, Barry Davis, Tommy Phillips and Carroll Huffman.
Summer on the Square will continue with FREE concerts in August and September.
Summer on the Square, a unique collaboration between local government and the arts is credited with providing diverse live music and cultural entertainment in downtown Taylorsville at no cost to the public. In case of rain, concerts will be moved to The Center’s Educational Complex (70 Hiddenite Church Road). Information about a change in venue can be obtained by tuning in to B86 Radio or checking the Center’s Facebook page on the day of the event. Audience members are encouraged to bring camp chairs, family, and picnic blankets for your convenience. On site food and concessions will be available.
