MAIDEN - The Fred T. Foard High School class of 1961 held its 58-year reunion Oct. 1 at Brookwood Cafe in Maiden.
Shown in the first row, from left, are Julia Ann Stallings, Malinda Whisnant Leatherman, Rachel Burris Munday, Patricia Duncan Clontz, and Janice Kay Hildebran Smith.
In the second row are Douglas Grady Pate, Ernie Lee Cline, Ann Arrowood Burgin, Joyce Amelia Leatherman, Kay Brittain Pennell and Harold Glenn Mauser.
In the third row are Bobby Gene Wood, Ronald Lee Kiziah, Paul Jacob Fulbright, Cecil Carl Cook, Philip Arnold Leatherman and Marvin Wilfong.
In the fourth row are Norris Wardell Detter, David Steele Jarrett, Glenn Marce Abernethy and Darvin Earl Punch.
