NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard High School Class of 1989 held their 30-year reunion over the weekend of Oct. 4-5.
The class had an informal gathering at Fred T. Foard High School on Friday, Oct. 4, to watch the varsity football game on homecoming night. On Saturday, Oct. 5, more than 75 students and guests attended the main reunion event with dinner and dancing at Catawba Country Club in Newton.
Classmates from throughout North Carolina attended, as well as classmates from Florida, Pennsylvania and Colorado.
Shown in the front row, seated left to right, are Tracy Richards, Lisa Wright Walden, Chad Hunsucker, Louise Cline-Caulder, Dawn Wray Bradley, Jeff Truitt and Wade Poovey
Second row seated are Rita Willis, Lynn Hamlett Yount, Sheila Heavner Whisnant, Angela Lynn Parker, Stephanie Schmidt Walker, Veronica Hoke Johnson, Cami Hepler and Aaron Bowman
Third row seated are Amy Brannock Edwards, Dana Bolick Bowman, Nancy York Anderson, Amy Waters Jackson, Linda Collins Coffey, Steve Huffman, Jacqueline Cooke Collins and Traci Singleton Haas,
Fourth row standing are Noah Coulter, Andrea Lutz Young, Amy Brown Toenjes, Ryan Withers, Heather Swanson, Tammy Turner Brindle, Ashley Newton, Rebecca Sherrill, Mitzie Beckom Cline, Amy Parker Strother, Scott Rinck and Karen Parker Sharpe
Back row standing are Michael Rhoney, Lee Hullett, Julius Antione Smith, Jon Wright, Matt Robinson, Jeff Smith, Brad D. Whaley, Daren Price, Robert Holmberg and Jerry Setzer
Not pictured but also in attendance were Lance Watson and Amanda Anderson Chandler.
