Foundation awards 2020 scholarships

HICKORY - CLASSOF80 Alumni Foundation along with sponsor, Geovanny Membreno, owner of La’Rumba /EZ Cars of Hickory, recently presented awards totaling $1,700 to its 2020 scholarship recipients.
The foundation members are proud to be a product of the Ridgeview community and understand the significance of giving back by providing financial support, mentoring, and setting positive examples for the community at large.
"We know it takes a village, and our foundation’s mission is to ensure our students are supported and recognized for their academic achievements," said Felicia Culbreath-Setzer, CLASSOF80 scholarship chairwoman.
"As we celebrate our 40th class reunion, and 35th year providing scholarships to our community, we recognize these four amazing young women as they reach for the stars and prepare to enact transformational change in our world at large.
"We strengthened our bonds though service as we live out our motto: 'Still Together and Stronger than Ever.'"
The CLASSOF80 Alumni Foundation’s mission seeks to recognize the talents and potential of minority students, and their community involvement as they pursue a higher education. The foundation has been providing scholarships to the community since 1985.
Foundation president is Shannon Brooks Jones. Vice president is Gregory E. Johnson. Treasurer is Christopher Morrison. Secretary is Trudy Propst Lott.
"These young women are striving to make a difference in the world and we applaud their efforts," the foundation's leaders said. "This is black excellence up close and personal."
The CLASSOF80 2020 Circle of Excellence members are:
