Hurricane Dorian has pounded the Bahamas with heavy rains and relentless winds but it does not appear western North Carolina will experience anything nearly that severe from the storm.
Scotty Powell, meteorologist with the Foothills Weather Network, said the storm would have minimal to nonexistent impact in the areas west of Charlotte.
The area could see some gusty winds, clouds or isolated showers between Wednesday and Friday but there isn’t much of a chance anything more serious than that, Powell said.
Powell’s analysis was based on the storm track as of Monday morning. He acknowledges the storm has been difficult to predict because the storm has “a lot of moving parts.”
A clearer picture of the storm’s path should emerge within the next day or so, Powell said.
Judging from the shelves at several Hickory stores on Monday -- including the Walmart Supercenter, Lowes Foods at 14th Avenue NE, Food Lion in Viewmont and Publix -- there was no panic about the storm in Hickory, at least not yet. Ample supplies of bread, milk and bottled water were apparent on the shelves mid-day Monday.
Some of the local hardware stores are preparing for increased demand as a result of the storm.
Ryan Spencer, owner of Ace Hardware in Hickory, said he was keeping additional supplies of sand bags and generators on hand.
There was an uptick in purchases of sandbags over the weekend but that had dropped off by Labor Day, Spencer said.
Amy Sigmon, manager of Mt. View Home and Garden Center, said she has not seen any increased demand for supplies so far.
Sigmon expects that could change in the coming days, and she said the store will be ready to meet any needs that may arise.
“We try to stay supplied with your basic batteries and flashlights and generators and things of that issue,” Sigmon said. “So depending upon which track the storm takes, we feel like we’ll be adequately stocked to help the community.”
