HICKORY — All are welcome on Thursday, March 26, at 7 p.m., to St. Aloysius Catholic Church’s lower level in Hickory, for Foothills Faith and Friendship Christian Young Adult Group’s “Post-Paddy” St. Patrick’s Day Celebration and Social.
The social will include a short scripture study focused on the holiday, free food and refreshments, and Irish-themed games.
Foothills Faith and Friendship is a “response to serve the young adult population in the Hickory area with faith-based friends and a support network.” Focused on young adults and founded on the Christian religion, the group welcomes all faiths and peoples to experience new friends and fellowship.
Church sponsors and supporters include St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Corinth Reformed Church, and The Episcopal Church of The Ascension. For more information, go to www.Facebook.com/HickoryChristianYA or contact organizer Aaron Kohrs at aakohrs121@yahoo.com.
The group is public and charges no admission or membership fees. All welcome.
