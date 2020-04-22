TAYLORSVILLE - Food pantries in Alexander County are in need of food donations and volunteers due to high demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. This increased demand is a result of the many people who have been laid off or lost their jobs.

Alexander County Government encourages local organizations, businesses, and churches to hold food drives for the county's three food pantries: the Hiddenite Community Helpers Food Pantry (828-320-5269); the Stony Point Christian Ministries Food Pantry (704-585-6521); and the Mt. Pisgah Good Samaritan Food Pantry (828-244-7010).

The Christian Crisis Center (828-632-0022) and the 957 Mobile Cafe/The Cafe (828-471-7070) are also in need of donations and volunteers.

To be the most effective and helpful, the food drives should be organized with items already sorted prior to delivery to the food pantry. Before delivery, schedule a drop-off time with the pantry.

For more information, contact Alexander County Emergency Management staff members Mark Howell at 828-352-7709 or Garrett Huffman at 828-352-7706.

