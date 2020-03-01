NEWTON —The Foothills Folk Art Festival is now accepting artist applications for the juried festival, which will be held in downtown Newton on Saturday, Oct. 3.
The award-winning festival is a partnership between Downtown Newton Development Association and Hickory Museum of Art that helps support the mission of both organizations. Festival hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Foothills Folk Art Festival is a juried, folk-art themed show. All applicants are submitted to the jurying process, regardless of whether they have participated in previous years. The Foothills Folk Art Festival Artist Committee is looking for artwork that is intensely influenced by and displaying the spirit of folk, visionary, and outsider art.
To be considered, artists must submit an application form, which may be downloaded from the festival website at www.foothillsfolkartfestival.com/artist-information. The application must be accompanied by three to five images of individual pieces of the artist’s work. These images should represent the type of art that the artist plans to sell at the festival and should be submitted as high-resolution digital images if possible. Artists are also encouraged to submit a photo of their booth if possible. These images will be used to select the artists for the festival and to promote the festival, so high-quality images are encouraged. If hard-copy images are submitted, artists should use photo paper or images printed by a commercial photo lab.
A registration fee must accompany the application, but the fee will be returned if the artist is not accepted. The early registration fee will be $60 and will apply to any applications postmarked by June 1, 2020. The regular registration fee will be $85 and will apply to applications postmarked by Sept. 1, 2020. Applications should be mailed to Hickory Museum of Art, Attn: Clarissa Starnes, 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Applications may also be emailed to cstarnes@hickoryart.org. Please make checks payable to Foothills Folk Art Festival. No applications will be accepted via the festival Facebook page.
Artists may obtain more information about the festival, and an application form, from the Hickory Museum of Art by contacting Clarissa Starnes at cstarnes@hickoryart.org or by calling 828-327-8576, ext. 204.
Admission to the Foothills Folk Art Festival is free. Visitors will have the opportunity to purchase a wide variety of folk art directly from the artists. In addition, there will be artist demonstrations, live music, food vendors, beer gardens, and other special activities.
Festival volunteer committees are now being formed to organize everything from parking and signs to children’s art and food. To volunteer, contact Shannon Johnson at 828-695-4360 or sjohnson@newtonnc.gov.
If you are interested in sponsoring the festival, visit www.foothillsfolkartfestival.com/sponsor-opportunities.
For the latest news about the festival, like its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/foothillsfolkartfestival or go to the festival website at www.foothillsfolkartfestival.com.
