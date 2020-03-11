NEWTON — HighSchoolOT.com recently announced its All-East and All-West teams for the 2019 high school volleyball season. The first All-East team was chosen last year, while this marks the inaugural season for the All-West team.
Fred T. Foard senior Dara Shaffer was one of 21 players selected to the All-West team. One of four seniors on the Tigers' 2019 2A state championship squad, the 5-foot-7 libero recorded 74 assists, 435 digs (13.2 per match) and 47 aces for a Foard team that finished 32-1 overall and 14-0 in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play.
The daughter of Darren and Beth Shaffer of Hickory, Dara was one of only two liberos/defensive specialists selected to the All-West team. The other was sophomore Emerson Hoyle of T.C. Roberson, who had 130 assists, 493 digs (17.6 per match) and 54 aces during the 2019 season.
2019 HIGHSCHOOLOT.COM ALL-WEST VOLLEYBALL TEAM
Outside Hitters/All-Around
Alicia Davis, Sr., Marvin Ridge
Carson Elliott, Jr., Wheatmore
Rebekah Farthing, Sr., Watauga
Ella Gragg, Jr., Patton
Liberty Harris, Sr., Lake Norman Charter
Tori Hester, Sr., West Rowan
Cierra Huntley, Sr., Davidson Day
Anna Rymer, Jr., South Rowan
Cassidy Tanton, Jr., McMichael
Middle Blockers/Hitters
Madison Baldridge, Sr., Brevard
Sarah Barham, Sr., Northwest Guilford
Daija Jackson, Jr., West Henderson
Peyton Jackson, Sr., R-S Central
Mac Russ, Jr., Marvin Ridge
Kira Rymer, Sr., South Rowan
Setters
Sidney Bing, Sr., Gaston Day
Katie Jamerson, Jr., Marvin Ridge
Ally McCraw, Sr., East Surry
Sydney Waldman, Sr., Polk County
Liberos/Defensive Specialists
Emerson Hoyle, Soph., T.C. Roberson
Dara Shaffer, Sr., Fred T. Foard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.