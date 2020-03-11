Dara Shaffer

NEWTON — HighSchoolOT.com recently announced its All-East and All-West teams for the 2019 high school volleyball season. The first All-East team was chosen last year, while this marks the inaugural season for the All-West team.

Fred T. Foard senior Dara Shaffer was one of 21 players selected to the All-West team. One of four seniors on the Tigers' 2019 2A state championship squad, the 5-foot-7 libero recorded 74 assists, 435 digs (13.2 per match) and 47 aces for a Foard team that finished 32-1 overall and 14-0 in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play.

The daughter of Darren and Beth Shaffer of Hickory, Dara was one of only two liberos/defensive specialists selected to the All-West team. The other was sophomore Emerson Hoyle of T.C. Roberson, who had 130 assists, 493 digs (17.6 per match) and 54 aces during the 2019 season.

2019 HIGHSCHOOLOT.COM ALL-WEST VOLLEYBALL TEAM

Outside Hitters/All-Around

Alicia Davis, Sr., Marvin Ridge

Carson Elliott, Jr., Wheatmore

Rebekah Farthing, Sr., Watauga

Ella Gragg, Jr., Patton

Liberty Harris, Sr., Lake Norman Charter

Tori Hester, Sr., West Rowan

Cierra Huntley, Sr., Davidson Day

Anna Rymer, Jr., South Rowan

Cassidy Tanton, Jr., McMichael

Middle Blockers/Hitters

Madison Baldridge, Sr., Brevard

Sarah Barham, Sr., Northwest Guilford

Daija Jackson, Jr., West Henderson

Peyton Jackson, Sr., R-S Central

Mac Russ, Jr., Marvin Ridge

Kira Rymer, Sr., South Rowan

Setters

Sidney Bing, Sr., Gaston Day

Katie Jamerson, Jr., Marvin Ridge

Ally McCraw, Sr., East Surry

Sydney Waldman, Sr., Polk County

Liberos/Defensive Specialists

Emerson Hoyle, Soph., T.C. Roberson

Dara Shaffer, Sr., Fred T. Foard

