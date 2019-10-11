When it comes to private companies, Hickory is big business.
We are home to five of the top 125 private companies in the state, according to Business North Carolina magazine. The rankings are based on revenues in the most recent fiscal year.
Here’s how our private companies lined up in the state’s top 125.
No. 5: Transportation Insight LLC with $2 billion or more in annual revenues.
No. 6: Alex Lee Inc. with $2 billion or more in annual revenues.
No. 30: Shurtape Technologies LLC with $500-$999 million in revenues.
No. 112: CornerStone United Inc. with revenues of $50-$99 million.
No. 120: Hickory Construction Company with revenues of $50-$99 million.
That’s an impressive showing for Hickory.
Want to read more? Check out businessnc.com
WHILE WE ARE TALKING IMPRESSIVE …
The renovated Union Square looks great. And we have great hope for City Walk and Riverwalk.
As with any such project, there are the naysayers. A similar tune can still be heard across the Catawba River over in Statesville after a $7 million streetscape plan widened sidewalks and added seating downtown.
But this is evident in Statesville — people are coming back to downtown and so is business. Since the project was completed, the city has added two downtown breweries, several restaurants and a fancy coffee shop.
On a Friday night, the downtown streets of Statesville are crowded with people out to eat and socialize. Plus, the downtown is safer and the quality of life is greatly improved for local folks (especially young ones) who might decide to call Statesville home.
Hickory is following a similar, more ambitious (and, yes, more expensive) path. I hope the change is equally as dramatic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.