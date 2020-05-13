NEWTON - Rotary Club of Catawba Valley will be hosting a Rotary First Responder Appreciation Day on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Catawba County Justice Center on North West Boulevard in Newton.
Through collaboration between Rotary District 7670 Governor Tiffany Ervin of Hendersonville and the Rotary Clubs of Catawba Valley and Newton-Conover, the clubs will be distributing an RC Cola and Moon Pie to first responders in Catawba County via a drive-thru distribution point.
The refreshments were made available after the cancellation of the Southern Fried Rotary District Conference due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Rotary Club of Newton-Conover's Sheriff Don Brown helped secure the venue for this pop-up service project, and the Rotary Club of Catawba Valley's President-Elect Kelly Stewart and District Governor Tiffany Ervin are serving as the event coordinators.
District Governor-Elect David Waechter has also made plans to volunteer to help. The event will be held on the parking deck at the Justice Center.
