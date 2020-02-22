LENOIR - Becky Gibbons received the first Gibbons Award Feb. 18. The award is named in honor of Mayor Joe Gibbons and Becky Gibbons, his wife.
Main Street staff and volunteers presented the award during the "I Heart Main Street" celebration held at 1841 Cafe. The celebration is a way to show appreciation for the time and work volunteers and staff invest in downtown Lenoir. About 60 people attended the event.
Downtown Economic Development Director Kaylynn Horn said The Gibbons Award is designed to recognize people who contribute to the success of the City of Lenoir Main Street Program and downtown development.
"The Gibbons Award will honor people who have made extraordinary contributions to our downtown," Horn said. "It will recognize people who have gone the extra mile and made significant contributions to downtown Lenoir."
Mayor Gibbons and Becky had no idea an award would be named in their honor, and Becky had no idea she would receive the first Gibbons award.
"We are overwhelmed, to say the least, but thank you so much for this, we truly love Lenoir, and we always will," the mayor said.
"I am so overwhelmed and humbled by receiving this award," Becky Gibbons said. "There are many, many people who give to our wonderful downtown, and I am thrilled to serve alongside them. I do love this community with all my heart and will continue to volunteer and do my best to make Lenoir an even better place to live."
The couple have worked many years to help revitalize and invigorate downtown Lenoir, Horn said.
The mayor's family owned Gibbons Electric Company for many decades. He played football for Lenoir High School and then Appalachian State University. He coached youth in Lenoir, and he has served on dozens of boards and organizations that serve the community.
Becky Gibbons’ family owned Rufty Photography Studio. She taught second and third grade for 30 years. She has served on many community boards including the Wig Bank, Robins Nest, Helping Hands, the Lenoir Service League, UNC Caldwell Hospital Foundation Galas, and Java Jewels. She received the L.A Dysart Woman of the Year in 2016.
Becky Gibbons also serves on the Main Street Program’s Promotion and Volunteer Development teams.
